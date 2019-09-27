Reviewing Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories 84 2.17 1.75B 1.64 52.98 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 6 0.19 45.16M -0.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights Abbott Laboratories and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 2,075,673,111.14% 7.7% 3.4% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 730,744,336.57% -137% -54.1%

Risk and Volatility

Abbott Laboratories’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Abbott Laboratories are 1.6 and 1.1. Competitively, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has 3.9 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Abbott Laboratories and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 0 3 3.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abbott Laboratories has a 12.21% upside potential and an average price target of $92.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Abbott Laboratories and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 93% respectively. Abbott Laboratories’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -1.11% -3.1% -19.33% -3.4% 3.64% 28.81%

For the past year Abbott Laboratories was less bullish than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats GenMark Diagnostics Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.