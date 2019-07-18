Reviewing Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)’s results

Both Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories 77 4.92 N/A 1.49 51.49 Digirad Corporation 7 0.11 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Abbott Laboratories and Digirad Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Abbott Laboratories and Digirad Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 8.5% 3.8% Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2%

Risk and Volatility

Abbott Laboratories is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.11. Competitively, Digirad Corporation’s 131.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.31 beta.

Liquidity

Abbott Laboratories’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Digirad Corporation are 1.6 and 1.2 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Abbott Laboratories and Digirad Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 0 3 3.00 Digirad Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.19% for Abbott Laboratories with average price target of $88.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Abbott Laboratories and Digirad Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.2% and 39.8%. 0.7% are Abbott Laboratories’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of Digirad Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abbott Laboratories 0.38% -1.28% 2.86% 5.11% 23.36% 5.78% Digirad Corporation 8.18% 9.91% -1.32% -34.78% -61.54% 31.58%

For the past year Abbott Laboratories’s stock price has smaller growth than Digirad Corporation.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Digirad Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.