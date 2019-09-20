Reviewing Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s and CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY)’s results

We are comparing Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories 81 4.75 N/A 1.64 52.98 CryoLife Inc. 29 4.06 N/A 0.01 2401.67

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. CryoLife Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Abbott Laboratories. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Abbott Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CryoLife Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4% CryoLife Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.11 beta means Abbott Laboratories’s volatility is 11.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, CryoLife Inc.’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Abbott Laboratories is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, CryoLife Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. CryoLife Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Abbott Laboratories and CryoLife Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 0 3 3.00 CryoLife Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Abbott Laboratories is $92.75, with potential upside of 10.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Abbott Laboratories and CryoLife Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 72.3%. Abbott Laboratories’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 3.4% are CryoLife Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42% CryoLife Inc. -6.43% -5.57% -6.55% 5.92% -0.45% 1.55%

For the past year Abbott Laboratories has stronger performance than CryoLife Inc.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats CryoLife Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes medical devices worldwide. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers surgical sealants and hemostats, including BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; BioFoam Surgical Matrix, which is used as an adjunct in sealing abdominal parenchymal tissues, as well as an adjunct for hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser console system and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina; and On-X heart valves for aortic and mitral indications. In addition, it distributes ProCol vascular bioprosthesis, a biological graft that provides vascular access for end-stage renal disease in hemodialysis patients; and PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities. Further, it distributes CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valves and CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissues that are processed using its proprietary SynerGraft technology; and vascular preservation services, such as CryoVein and CryoArtery tissues to treat various vascular reconstructions, such as peripheral bypass, hemodialysis access, and aortic infections. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.