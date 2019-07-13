Reviewing ABB Ltd (ABB)’s and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s results

Both ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABB Ltd 19 1.43 N/A 0.68 27.74 Raven Industries Inc. 37 3.29 N/A 1.42 25.65

Table 1 demonstrates ABB Ltd and Raven Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Raven Industries Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ABB Ltd. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ABB Ltd is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ABB Ltd and Raven Industries Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABB Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Raven Industries Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 14.6%

Risk & Volatility

ABB Ltd has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Raven Industries Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

ABB Ltd’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Raven Industries Inc. which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Raven Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ABB Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.7% of ABB Ltd shares and 78.9% of Raven Industries Inc. shares. Comparatively, Raven Industries Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABB Ltd -0.89% -4.75% -2.28% -6.4% -21.09% -0.79% Raven Industries Inc. -5.07% -5.24% -4.82% -18% -9.54% 0.86%

For the past year ABB Ltd had bearish trend while Raven Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Raven Industries Inc. beats ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.