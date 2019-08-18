Reviewing ABB Ltd (ABB)’s and Its Peers results

As Diversified Machinery company, ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ABB Ltd has 4.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of ABB Ltd shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has ABB Ltd and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABB Ltd 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting ABB Ltd and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ABB Ltd N/A 19 27.65 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

ABB Ltd has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio ABB Ltd is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for ABB Ltd and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABB Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.20 2.59

The potential upside of the competitors is 59.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ABB Ltd and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABB Ltd -2.69% -6.98% -8.25% -2.89% -17.69% -1.1% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year ABB Ltd has -1.10% weaker performance while ABB Ltd’s rivals have 33.22% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ABB Ltd are 1.3 and 1.1. Competitively, ABB Ltd’s rivals have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. ABB Ltd’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ABB Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

ABB Ltd has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ABB Ltd’s competitors have beta of 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ABB Ltd does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ABB Ltd’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.