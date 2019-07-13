Reviewing ABB Ltd (ABB)’s and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)’s results

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABB Ltd 19 1.43 N/A 0.68 27.74 Dover Corporation 91 2.05 N/A 3.90 24.68

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ABB Ltd and Dover Corporation. Dover Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ABB Ltd. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. ABB Ltd’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Dover Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ABB Ltd and Dover Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABB Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Dover Corporation 0.00% 19.5% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

ABB Ltd’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. From a competition point of view, Dover Corporation has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ABB Ltd. Its rival Dover Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Dover Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ABB Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ABB Ltd and Dover Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABB Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Dover Corporation’s potential downside is -1.39% and its average target price is $98.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ABB Ltd and Dover Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.7% and 90.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Dover Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABB Ltd -0.89% -4.75% -2.28% -6.4% -21.09% -0.79% Dover Corporation -0.64% -0.59% 6.79% 11.34% 23.74% 35.62%

For the past year ABB Ltd had bearish trend while Dover Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Dover Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.