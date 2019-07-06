Reviewing Aaron’s Inc. (AAN)’s and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFNCP)’s results

This is a contrast between Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFNCP) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Rental & Leasing Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aaron’s Inc. 53 1.11 N/A 2.86 18.95 General Finance Corporation 102 0.65 N/A -0.67 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aaron’s Inc. and General Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aaron’s Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 7% General Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aaron’s Inc. and General Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aaron’s Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 General Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -5.04% for Aaron’s Inc. with consensus price target of $61.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aaron’s Inc. and General Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 17.09% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Aaron’s Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, General Finance Corporation has 2.49% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aaron’s Inc. -5.78% 2.61% 7.62% 9.4% 34.09% 28.99% General Finance Corporation -1.24% -1.56% -0.72% -1.3% 0.73% 2.13%

For the past year Aaron’s Inc. was more bullish than General Finance Corporation.

Summary

Aaron’s Inc. beats General Finance Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

AaronÂ’s, Inc. operates an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through five segments: Sales and Lease Ownership, Progressive, DAMI, Franchise, and Manufacturing. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories. As of February 17, 2017, it operated approximately 1,860 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. AaronÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.