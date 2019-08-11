Reviewing AAR Corp. (AIR)’s and TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s results

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) and TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAR Corp. 36 0.70 N/A 2.23 18.75 TAT Technologies Ltd. 6 0.54 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AAR Corp. and TAT Technologies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAR Corp. 0.00% 0.8% 0.5% TAT Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -4.2% -3.4%

Risk & Volatility

AAR Corp. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. TAT Technologies Ltd.’s 0.47 beta is the reason why it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AAR Corp. Its rival TAT Technologies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 2.1 respectively. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AAR Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AAR Corp. and TAT Technologies Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AAR Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 TAT Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

AAR Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.94% and an $46.67 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AAR Corp. and TAT Technologies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 74.7%. Insiders owned 3.6% of AAR Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 53.7% of TAT Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAR Corp. -1.64% 14.5% 24.51% 13.35% -10.06% 12.1% TAT Technologies Ltd. -3.52% -7.27% -16.82% -20.88% -31.8% -10.73%

For the past year AAR Corp. had bullish trend while TAT Technologies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors AAR Corp. beats TAT Technologies Ltd.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based logistics programs in support of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and foreign governments. In addition, it offers airframe inspection, maintenance, repair and overhaul, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionic and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; repairs and overhauls landing gears, wheels, and brakes; and sells and leases used commercial aircraft. The companyÂ’s Expeditionary Services segment provides products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the U.S. DoD, foreign governments, and non-governmental organizations. Its expeditionary airlift services offer fixed- and rotary-wing flight operations, such as search and rescue operations, and transporting personnel and cargo. This segment also designs, manufactures, and repairs transportation pallets, and various containers and shelters, as well as composite materials for commercial, business, and military aircraft; and provides engineering, design, and system integration services for command and control systems. The company primarily markets and sells products and services through its employees and foreign sales representatives. As of May 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of two aircraft owned through joint ventures. AAR CORP. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for heat transfer components; and aviation components, such as APUs, landing gears, and other aircraft components, as well as manufactures heat transfer solutions on original equipment manufacturing basis. In addition, it engages in the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, afterburner flaps, and other components. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.