Reviewing AAON Inc. (AAON)’s and Its Competitors results

AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) is a company in the General Building Materials industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AAON Inc. has 75.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its peers. 19.7% of AAON Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.22% of all General Building Materials companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has AAON Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON Inc. 0.00% 19.80% 15.60% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares AAON Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AAON Inc. N/A 48 54.27 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

AAON Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for AAON Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AAON Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.50 2.57

The peers have a potential upside of 73.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AAON Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAON Inc. -3.37% 2.15% 1.86% 40.29% 38.61% 44.89% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year AAON Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AAON Inc. are 3.3 and 1.6. Competitively, AAON Inc.’s peers have 2.74 and 1.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. AAON Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AAON Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

AAON Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. Competitively, AAON Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.32 which is 32.45% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

AAON Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors AAON Inc.’s peers beat AAON Inc.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. Its products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturersÂ’ representatives and internal sales force. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.