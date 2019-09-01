Reviewing AAON Inc. (AAON)’s and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)’s results

AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP), both competing one another are General Building Materials companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAON Inc. 47 5.36 N/A 0.94 54.27 Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 6 0.97 N/A -2.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights AAON Inc. and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AAON Inc. and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 15.6% Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AAON Inc. are 3.3 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. AAON Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.2% of AAON Inc. shares and 33% of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. shares. About 19.7% of AAON Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAON Inc. -3.37% 2.15% 1.86% 40.29% 38.61% 44.89% Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. -6.68% -26.63% -38.64% -52.91% -59.09% -50.79%

For the past year AAON Inc. had bullish trend while Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors AAON Inc. beats Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. Its products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturersÂ’ representatives and internal sales force. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.