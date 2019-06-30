Reviewing AAON Inc. (AAON)’s and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s results

This is a contrast between AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are General Building Materials and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAON Inc. 43 5.83 N/A 0.94 49.83 AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 53 1.18 N/A 2.76 18.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AAON Inc. and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than AAON Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. AAON Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 15.6% AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0.00% 21.1% 8.7%

Risk & Volatility

AAON Inc.’s 0.94 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has a 0.81 beta which is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AAON Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. AAON Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AAON Inc. and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AAON Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is $60, which is potential 10.60% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.1% of AAON Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% are AAON Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAON Inc. -1.5% -2.02% 19.19% 7.81% 58.1% 33.03% AMN Healthcare Services Inc. -1.93% 3% -19.95% -13.3% -9.13% -10.27%

For the past year AAON Inc. had bullish trend while AMN Healthcare Services Inc. had bearish trend.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. Its products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturersÂ’ representatives and internal sales force. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. Its services include travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and OÂ’Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution for four to eight weeks under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. The company also offers allied staffing on a travel and local staffing basis under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services under the Merritt Hawkins, MillicanSolutions, and Kendall & Davis brands to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent staffing; and workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand, as well as interim leadership staffing and executive search services, and managed services programs. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.