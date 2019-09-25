Reviewing AAC Holdings Inc. (AAC)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting AAC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AAC) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialized Health Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of AAC Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.02% of all Specialized Health Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of AAC Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.51% of all Specialized Health Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have AAC Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Holdings Inc. 0.00% -100.30% -17.60% Industry Average 7.26% 35.84% 5.45%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares AAC Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Holdings Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 102.46M 1.41B 33.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for AAC Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.00 1.00 2.40

AAC Holdings Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $5, suggesting a potential upside of 570.96%. As a group, Specialized Health Services companies have a potential upside of -10.72%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AAC Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAC Holdings Inc. -7.26% 9.22% -39.69% -57.26% -90.61% -29.79% Industry Average 5.36% 4.62% 11.06% 21.67% 59.34% 27.92%

For the past year AAC Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while AAC Holdings Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AAC Holdings Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, AAC Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 1.27 and 1.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. AAC Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AAC Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

AAC Holdings Inc. has a beta of 2.46 and its 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AAC Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.16 which is 16.09% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

AAC Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AAC Holdings Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 18 standalone outpatient centers, and 202 sober living beds. It also offers Internet marketing services to families and individuals, who are struggling with addiction and seeking treatment options through online directories of treatment providers, treatment provider reviews, forums, and professional communities; and online marketing solutions to other treatment providers, such as facility profiles, audience targeting, lead generation, and tools for digital reputation management. In addition, it performs drug testing and diagnostic laboratory services; and provides physician services to its clients. AAC Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.