Reviewing AAC Holdings Inc. (AAC)’s and Its Peers results

AAC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AAC) is a company in the Specialized Health Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of AAC Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.58% of all Specialized Health Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand AAC Holdings Inc. has 12.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 13.80% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have AAC Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Holdings Inc. 0.00% -58.20% -12.70% Industry Average 11.75% 47.16% 5.80%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares AAC Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Holdings Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 129.61M 1.10B 27.52

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for AAC Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.67 2.47

With average target price of $5, AAC Holdings Inc. has a potential upside of 316.67%. The rivals have a potential upside of -4.64%. Based on the data delivered earlier, AAC Holdings Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AAC Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAC Holdings Inc. -11.29% -22.9% -44.44% -44.82% -85.5% 17.86% Industry Average 5.36% 12.81% 20.09% 49.74% 95.03% 28.49%

For the past year AAC Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AAC Holdings Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, AAC Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 1.36 and 1.21 for Current and Quick Ratio. AAC Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AAC Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.15 shows that AAC Holdings Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AAC Holdings Inc.’s rivals are 15.82% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Dividends

AAC Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AAC Holdings Inc.’s peers beat AAC Holdings Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 18 standalone outpatient centers, and 202 sober living beds. It also offers Internet marketing services to families and individuals, who are struggling with addiction and seeking treatment options through online directories of treatment providers, treatment provider reviews, forums, and professional communities; and online marketing solutions to other treatment providers, such as facility profiles, audience targeting, lead generation, and tools for digital reputation management. In addition, it performs drug testing and diagnostic laboratory services; and provides physician services to its clients. AAC Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.