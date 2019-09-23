Reviewing AAC Holdings Inc. (AAC)’s and Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)’s results

This is a contrast between AAC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AAC) and Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialized Health Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Holdings Inc. 1 0.08 N/A -3.40 0.00 Catasys Inc. 16 11.95 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AAC Holdings Inc. and Catasys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AAC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AAC) and Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Holdings Inc. 0.00% -100.3% -17.6% Catasys Inc. 0.00% 161.5% -172.7%

Risk & Volatility

AAC Holdings Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.46. Competitively, Catasys Inc.’s beta is 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AAC Holdings Inc. is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Catasys Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Catasys Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AAC Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.5% of AAC Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.4% of Catasys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% are AAC Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 69.35% are Catasys Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAC Holdings Inc. -7.26% 9.22% -39.69% -57.26% -90.61% -29.79% Catasys Inc. 0.11% -9.27% 14.98% 49.4% 150.65% 85.91%

For the past year AAC Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Catasys Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Catasys Inc. beats AAC Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 18 standalone outpatient centers, and 202 sober living beds. It also offers Internet marketing services to families and individuals, who are struggling with addiction and seeking treatment options through online directories of treatment providers, treatment provider reviews, forums, and professional communities; and online marketing solutions to other treatment providers, such as facility profiles, audience targeting, lead generation, and tools for digital reputation management. In addition, it performs drug testing and diagnostic laboratory services; and provides physician services to its clients. AAC Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services. Its OnTrak solution combines medical and psychosocial treatments with elements of traditional disease management, case management, and ongoing member support to help organizations treat and manage populations struggling with substance dependence, depression, and anxiety to improve their health and thereby decrease their health care costs. Catasys, Inc.Â’s OnTrak solution includes various components, such as identification of impactable members, member engagement, enrollment/referral, provider network, outpatient medical treatment, outpatient psychosocial treatment, care coaching, monitoring and reporting, and proprietary Web-based clinical information platform. The company was formerly known as Hythiam, Inc. and changed its name to Catasys, Inc. in March 2011. Catasys, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Los Angeles, California.