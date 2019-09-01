Reviewing A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)’s and Its Rivals results

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of A10 Networks Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of A10 Networks Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have A10 Networks Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.30% -8.80% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing A10 Networks Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for A10 Networks Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.15 2.69

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 69.92%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of A10 Networks Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A10 Networks Inc. 0.4% 10.82% 19.37% 13.13% 10.82% 21.47% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year A10 Networks Inc. has weaker performance than A10 Networks Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

A10 Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, A10 Networks Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. A10 Networks Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than A10 Networks Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.69 shows that A10 Networks Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, A10 Networks Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

A10 Networks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors A10 Networks Inc.’s rivals beat A10 Networks Inc.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.