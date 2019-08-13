Reviewing A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)’s and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s results

Both A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.46 N/A -0.27 0.00 Harmonic Inc. 6 1.63 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates A10 Networks Inc. and Harmonic Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has A10 Networks Inc. and Harmonic Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8% Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7%

Risk & Volatility

A10 Networks Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Harmonic Inc.’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of A10 Networks Inc. Its rival Harmonic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. A10 Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for A10 Networks Inc. and Harmonic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harmonic Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Harmonic Inc.’s average target price is $7.67, while its potential upside is 11.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.7% of A10 Networks Inc. shares and 89.5% of Harmonic Inc. shares. About 0.9% of A10 Networks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% are Harmonic Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A10 Networks Inc. 0.4% 10.82% 19.37% 13.13% 10.82% 21.47% Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26%

For the past year A10 Networks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Harmonic Inc.

Summary

Harmonic Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors A10 Networks Inc.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.