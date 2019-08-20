Reviewing A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK)’s and The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s results

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) compete against each other in the Investment Brokerage – National sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 12 0.02 N/A 0.15 86.26 The Charles Schwab Corporation 43 4.63 N/A 2.65 16.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and The Charles Schwab Corporation. The Charles Schwab Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Charles Schwab Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Charles Schwab Corporation 0.00% 18.5% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.04 beta. Competitively, The Charles Schwab Corporation’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and The Charles Schwab Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Charles Schwab Corporation 1 3 5 2.56

Meanwhile, The Charles Schwab Corporation’s average price target is $44.9, while its potential upside is 19.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and The Charles Schwab Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.2% and 81.1% respectively. About 38.77% of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of The Charles Schwab Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 4.88% -2.46% 12.61% -5.02% 2.34% 7.55% The Charles Schwab Corporation -2.39% 6.04% -5.14% -7.79% -15.78% 4.07%

For the past year A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has stronger performance than The Charles Schwab Corporation

Summary

The Charles Schwab Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins. In addition, the company offers custom fabricated silver bullion and other specialty products, as well as various services comprising consignment and customized finance programs. It serves mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, coin and bullion dealers, e-commerce retailers, banks and other financial institutions, commodity brokerage houses, industrial users of precious metals, investors, and collectors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; and stock plan services, compliance solutions, and mutual fund clearing services, as well as engages in the off-platform sales business. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, and support services; and retirement and corporate brokerage retirement services. The company provides brokerage accounts with cash management capabilities; third-party mutual funds through the Mutual Fund Marketplace, including no-transaction fee mutual funds through the Mutual Fund OneSource service, which includes proprietary mutual funds, plus mutual fund trading, and clearing services to broker-dealers; exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs; and advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. It also offers banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and Pledged Asset Lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. The company serves individuals and institutional clients in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, London, and Hong Kong. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.