Reviewing A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Investment Brokerage – National companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25% of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.09% of all Investment Brokerage – National’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has 38.77% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.35% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 0.00% -3.50% -0.30% Industry Average 19.40% 20.51% 5.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 921.38M 4.75B 19.03

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.67 1.82 2.67

As a group, Investment Brokerage – National companies have a potential upside of 67.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 14.93% 13.8% -3.27% -1.01% -5.93% 7.72% Industry Average 5.18% 8.22% 6.92% 18.48% 19.03% 16.01%

For the past year A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has weaker performance than A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 0.85 Quick Ratio. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.14 shows that A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. is 86.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.07 which is 6.89% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s competitors beat A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins. In addition, the company offers custom fabricated silver bullion and other specialty products, as well as various services comprising consignment and customized finance programs. It serves mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, coin and bullion dealers, e-commerce retailers, banks and other financial institutions, commodity brokerage houses, industrial users of precious metals, investors, and collectors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.