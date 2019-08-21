Reviewing 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.50

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -38.47%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

Dividends

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.