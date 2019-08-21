Reviewing 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.50
As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -38.47%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
Dividends
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
