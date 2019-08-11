Reviewing 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK)’s and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|30.56
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 51.4% respectively. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT Inc. has 10.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.1%
|-2.09%
|-0.29%
|6.39%
|24.76%
|16.2%
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
