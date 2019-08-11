Reviewing 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK)’s and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 51.4% respectively. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT Inc. has 10.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2%

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.