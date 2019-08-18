Reviewing 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)’s results

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares and 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71%

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.