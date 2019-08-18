Reviewing 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)’s results

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares and 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
