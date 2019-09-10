Reviewing 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK)’s and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.26
|40.62
Demonstrates 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.86%
|2.72%
|3.68%
|0%
|2.33%
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
