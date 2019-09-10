Reviewing 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK)’s and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

Demonstrates 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.