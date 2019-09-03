Reviewing 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU)’s and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)’s results

Both 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Trine Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06%

For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trine Acquisition Corp.

Summary

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Trine Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.