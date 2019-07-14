Reviewing 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU)’s and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)’s results

We are contrasting 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|121.57
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 56.54%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.7%
|1.41%
|3.59%
|0%
|2.54%
For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pure Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.