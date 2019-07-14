Reviewing 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU)’s and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)’s results

We are contrasting 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 121.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 56.54%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.1% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.7% 1.41% 3.59% 0% 2.54%

For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.