Reviewing 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU)’s and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ)’s results

Both 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 6.93M -0.01 0.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 65,439,093.48% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares and 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87%

For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.