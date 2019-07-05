Reviewing 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU)’s and Its Rivals results

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has 27.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The competitors have a potential upside of -45.87%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.1% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are 1 and 1. Competitively, 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s competitors have 3.77 and 3.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Dividends

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.