Reviewing 6661 (EVJ)’s and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s results

6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 6661 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 0.00 Lazard Ltd 36 1.38 N/A 3.09 12.54

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 6661 and Lazard Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 6661 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6661 and Lazard Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.08% and 68.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 6661 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 7 of the 7 factors 6661.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.