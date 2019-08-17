Reviewing 6661 (EVJ)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
27.08% of 6661’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand 6661 has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has 6661 and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|6661
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing 6661 and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|6661
|N/A
|12
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for 6661 and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|6661
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.63
|2.60
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.26%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 6661 and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|6661
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
Dividends
6661 does not pay a dividend.
Summary
6661’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors 6661.
