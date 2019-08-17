Reviewing 6661 (EVJ)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.08% of 6661’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand 6661 has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has 6661 and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 6661 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing 6661 and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 6661 N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for 6661 and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 6661 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.26%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 6661 and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 6661 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

Dividends

6661 does not pay a dividend.

Summary

6661’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors 6661.