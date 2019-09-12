Reviewing 58.com Inc. (WUBA)’s and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s results

58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 58.com Inc. 61 0.00 N/A 2.45 23.05 Qutoutiao Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights 58.com Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of 58.com Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 58.com Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 8% Qutoutiao Inc. 0.00% -256.2% -99.1%

Liquidity

58.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Qutoutiao Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Qutoutiao Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to 58.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

58.com Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 58.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Qutoutiao Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

58.com Inc. has an average price target of $66.4, and a 23.74% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Qutoutiao Inc. is $14, which is potential 219.63% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Qutoutiao Inc. seems more appealing than 58.com Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77% of 58.com Inc. shares and 2.1% of Qutoutiao Inc. shares. About 4.77% of 58.com Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 58.com Inc. -5.31% -12.3% -20.77% -8.49% -15.08% 4% Qutoutiao Inc. -14.23% 2.54% -40.5% -58.35% 0% -36.38%

For the past year 58.com Inc. had bullish trend while Qutoutiao Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

58.com Inc. beats Qutoutiao Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.