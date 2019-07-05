Reviewing 58.com Inc. (WUBA)’s and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 58.com Inc. 63 0.00 N/A 1.95 32.15 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 43 0.24 N/A -2.60 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 58.com Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 6.5% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4%

58.com Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. 58.com Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 58.com Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 29.00% for 58.com Inc. with consensus price target of $82.33.

Roughly 75.6% of 58.com Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.4% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.77% of 58.com Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 58.com Inc. -4.92% -8.91% -8.39% 3.74% -28.96% 15.77% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. -2.29% -5.57% -7.15% 0.95% 5.03% 8.87%

For the past year 58.com Inc. was more bullish than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

58.com Inc. beats Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.