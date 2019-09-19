Reviewing 58.com Inc. (WUBA)’s and Its Competitors results

As Internet Information Providers company, 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77% of 58.com Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.77% of 58.com Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has 58.com Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 58.com Inc. 0.00% 11.60% 8.00% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting 58.com Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 58.com Inc. N/A 61 23.05 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

58.com Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio 58.com Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for 58.com Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 58.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.42 2.67

$66.4 is the average price target of 58.com Inc., with a potential upside of 17.52%. The potential upside of the competitors is 102.41%. Given 58.com Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 58.com Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 58.com Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 58.com Inc. -5.31% -12.3% -20.77% -8.49% -15.08% 4% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year 58.com Inc. has weaker performance than 58.com Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 58.com Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, 58.com Inc.’s rivals have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. 58.com Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 58.com Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.61 shows that 58.com Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, 58.com Inc.’s rivals are 38.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Summary

58.com Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.