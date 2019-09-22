Reviewing 58.com Inc. (WUBA)’s and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s results

Both 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 58.com Inc. 61 0.00 N/A 2.45 23.05 Criteo S.A. 20 0.56 N/A 1.31 14.49

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of 58.com Inc. and Criteo S.A. Criteo S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than 58.com Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. 58.com Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Criteo S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of 58.com Inc. and Criteo S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 58.com Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 8% Criteo S.A. 0.00% 9.2% 5.6%

Volatility and Risk

58.com Inc.’s 1.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Criteo S.A. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of 58.com Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Criteo S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Criteo S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than 58.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for 58.com Inc. and Criteo S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 58.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Criteo S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

58.com Inc. has an average target price of $66.4, and a 18.83% upside potential. On the other hand, Criteo S.A.’s potential upside is 17.89% and its average target price is $23. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, 58.com Inc. is looking more favorable than Criteo S.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.com Inc. and Criteo S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 95.4%. 58.com Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.77%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.9% of Criteo S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 58.com Inc. -5.31% -12.3% -20.77% -8.49% -15.08% 4% Criteo S.A. 5.27% 9.53% -0.21% -23.48% -43.46% -16.51%

For the past year 58.com Inc. had bullish trend while Criteo S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

58.com Inc. beats Criteo S.A. on 11 of the 12 factors.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.