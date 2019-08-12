Reviewing 58.com Inc. (WUBA)’s and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 58.com Inc. 63 0.00 N/A 2.45 23.05 China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.40 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates 58.com Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 58.com Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 8% China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -45.8% -21.1%

Risk & Volatility

58.com Inc.’s 1.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. China Finance Online Co. Limited’s 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 58.com Inc. Its rival China Finance Online Co. Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. 58.com Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for 58.com Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 58.com Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 China Finance Online Co. Limited 0 0 0 0.00

58.com Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 49.69% and an $78.35 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both 58.com Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 10.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.77% of 58.com Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11.5% of China Finance Online Co. Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 58.com Inc. -5.31% -12.3% -20.77% -8.49% -15.08% 4% China Finance Online Co. Limited -0.74% -3.39% -24.1% -23.41% -56.63% -5.54%

For the past year 58.com Inc. has 4% stronger performance while China Finance Online Co. Limited has -5.54% weaker performance.

Summary

58.com Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors China Finance Online Co. Limited.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.