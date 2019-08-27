Reviewing 57161 (APF)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s results

57161 (NYSE:APF) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of 57161 and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 65.24% of 57161 shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 5.23% are 57161’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
Summary
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. beats 57161 on 3 of the 3 factors.
