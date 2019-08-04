Reviewing 57161 (APF)’s and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)’s results

Both 57161 (NYSE:APF) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 57161 N/A 0.00 N/A -3.70 0.00 Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.76 N/A 2.13 16.32

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 57161 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.24% of 57161 shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.23% of 57161’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 57161 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors 57161.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.