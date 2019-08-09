Reviewing 57161 (APF)’s and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)’s results

Both 57161 (NYSE:APF) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
57161 N/A 0.00 N/A -3.70 0.00
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.26 N/A 0.36 40.38

Table 1 demonstrates 57161 and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides 57161 and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
57161 0.00% 0% 0%
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.24% of 57161 shares are held by institutional investors while 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors. 57161’s share held by insiders are 5.23%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
57161 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37%

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 5 of the 5 factors 57161.

