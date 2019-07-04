Reviewing 51job Inc. (JOBS)’s and RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s results

51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) and RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) are two firms in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 51job Inc. 74 0.00 N/A 2.77 26.05 RCM Technologies Inc. 4 0.22 N/A 0.28 13.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of 51job Inc. and RCM Technologies Inc. RCM Technologies Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than 51job Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. 51job Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of RCM Technologies Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 51job Inc. 0.00% 19% 11% RCM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

51job Inc. is 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.36 beta. RCM Technologies Inc. has a 0.8 beta and it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

51job Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, RCM Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. RCM Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 51job Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for 51job Inc. and RCM Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 51job Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RCM Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of RCM Technologies Inc. is $6, which is potential 73.41% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.1% of 51job Inc. shares and 50.1% of RCM Technologies Inc. shares. 51job Inc.’s share held by insiders are 25.6%. Competitively, 5.2% are RCM Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 51job Inc. -16.59% -19.84% 2.86% 14.04% -27% 15.61% RCM Technologies Inc. -1.05% -7.44% -14.09% -9.35% -26.32% 21.94%

For the past year 51job Inc. was less bullish than RCM Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors 51job Inc. beats RCM Technologies Inc.

51job, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, and 51jingying.com; and print advertising services through 51job Weekly, a city-specific recruitment advertising publication. It also offers other human resource related services, such as business process outsourcing that consist of social insurance and benefits processing, regulatory compliance with local governmental employment regulations, and payroll processing; and conducts training seminars in business management, leadership, sales and marketing, human resource, negotiation skills, financial planning and analysis, public administration, manufacturing, secretarial, and other skills. In addition, the company provides campus recruitment services to corporations that seek to recruit college and university students; and executive search and placement services to employers seeking to fill mid-level professional, managerial, and junior executive positions. Further, it offers professional assessment tools that assist human resource departments in evaluating capabilities and dispositions of job candidates and existing employees; provides talent assessment services; conducts general and customized surveys on salary, employee retention, and other human resource related topics; organizes and hosts annual human resource conferences and events; and offers hiring and support services to employers on select recruitment projects. The company serves multinational corporations, large national Chinese corporations, and local Chinese enterprises. It provides its services through sales offices, and a national sales and customer service call center in Wuhan. 51job, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering. The Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The Specialty Health Care Services segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, and geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The company also serves aerospace/defense, energy, financial services, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries; and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.