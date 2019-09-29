Reviewing 51job Inc. (JOBS)’s and Hudson Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)’s results

51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) and Hudson Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 51job Inc. 70 55.00 27.34M 3.35 23.17 Hudson Global Inc. 12 0.00 2.52M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights 51job Inc. and Hudson Global Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) and Hudson Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 51job Inc. 39,185,896.52% 21.2% 12.6% Hudson Global Inc. 20,774,938.17% -12% -9.1%

Volatility and Risk

51job Inc. has a 1.53 beta, while its volatility is 53.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hudson Global Inc. is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.12 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of 51job Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Hudson Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Hudson Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than 51job Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51job Inc. and Hudson Global Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.8% and 59.2%. Insiders owned roughly 25.6% of 51job Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Hudson Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 51job Inc. -6.14% 0.61% -16.7% 16.28% -13.53% 24.2% Hudson Global Inc. -6.08% -21.11% -34.41% -23.93% -40.83% -21.11%

For the past year 51job Inc. has 24.2% stronger performance while Hudson Global Inc. has -21.11% weaker performance.

Summary

51job Inc. beats Hudson Global Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

51job, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, and 51jingying.com; and print advertising services through 51job Weekly, a city-specific recruitment advertising publication. It also offers other human resource related services, such as business process outsourcing that consist of social insurance and benefits processing, regulatory compliance with local governmental employment regulations, and payroll processing; and conducts training seminars in business management, leadership, sales and marketing, human resource, negotiation skills, financial planning and analysis, public administration, manufacturing, secretarial, and other skills. In addition, the company provides campus recruitment services to corporations that seek to recruit college and university students; and executive search and placement services to employers seeking to fill mid-level professional, managerial, and junior executive positions. Further, it offers professional assessment tools that assist human resource departments in evaluating capabilities and dispositions of job candidates and existing employees; provides talent assessment services; conducts general and customized surveys on salary, employee retention, and other human resource related topics; organizes and hosts annual human resource conferences and events; and offers hiring and support services to employers on select recruitment projects. The company serves multinational corporations, large national Chinese corporations, and local Chinese enterprises. It provides its services through sales offices, and a national sales and customer service call center in Wuhan. 51job, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.