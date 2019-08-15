Reviewing 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)’s and Its Peers results

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) is a company in the Computer Peripherals industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3D Systems Corporation has 74.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 43.62% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand 3D Systems Corporation has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.77% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has 3D Systems Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems Corporation 0.00% -8.50% -5.70% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares 3D Systems Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems Corporation N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for 3D Systems Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 1.57 2.68

With average price target of $10.86, 3D Systems Corporation has a potential upside of 60.41%. As a group, Computer Peripherals companies have a potential upside of 43.96%. Based on the results delivered earlier the research analysts’ belief is that 3D Systems Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 3D Systems Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3D Systems Corporation -0.99% -0.77% -15.15% -26.96% -27.72% -11.31% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year 3D Systems Corporation had bearish trend while 3D Systems Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

3D Systems Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, 3D Systems Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.29 Quick Ratio. 3D Systems Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 3D Systems Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

3D Systems Corporation is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.92. Competitively, 3D Systems Corporation’s competitors are 9.54% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

3D Systems Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

3D Systems Corporation’s peers beat 3D Systems Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s 3D printers transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts using a range of print materials, including plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers various 3D printing technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multijet printing, and colorjet printing. The company also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers its printers under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, and production machining and inspection. Further, it offers proprietary software and drivers that provide part preparation, part placement, support placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand solutions; and software and healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in a range of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, government, defense, technology, electronics, education, consumer goods, and energy. The company sells its products and services through direct sales force, partner channels, and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.