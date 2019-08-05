Reviewing 360 Finance Inc. (QFIN)’s and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s results

Both 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00 Qiwi plc 16 0.00 N/A 1.02 21.65

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 360 Finance Inc. and Qiwi plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance Inc. 0.00% -59.4% -17.1% Qiwi plc 0.00% 15.8% 6.4%

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 360 Finance Inc. Its rival Qiwi plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. 360 Finance Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Qiwi plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for 360 Finance Inc. and Qiwi plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Qiwi plc 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Qiwi plc’s average target price is $19, while its potential downside is -5.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 360 Finance Inc. and Qiwi plc are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 82.8% respectively. Comparatively, 0.73% are Qiwi plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 360 Finance Inc. -5.95% -6.77% -45.7% -14.83% 0% -30.74% Qiwi plc 7.17% 12.55% 60.36% 39.76% 39.14% 55.37%

For the past year 360 Finance Inc. had bearish trend while Qiwi plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Qiwi plc beats 360 Finance Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Visa Qiwi Wallet and Qiwi Wallet, which are online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer systems that allow accountholders to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added products and services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.