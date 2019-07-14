Reviewing 360 Finance Inc. (QFIN)’s and PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) and PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.94 0.00 PayPal Holdings Inc. 103 8.88 N/A 1.87 59.75

Table 1 demonstrates 360 Finance Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 360 Finance Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PayPal Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 5.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of 360 Finance Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. 360 Finance Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PayPal Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown 360 Finance Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PayPal Holdings Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

On the other hand, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -4.51% and its average target price is $114.7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1% of 360 Finance Inc. shares and 84.5% of PayPal Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, PayPal Holdings Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 360 Finance Inc. -6.73% 15.99% 56.47% 0% 0% 28.65% PayPal Holdings Inc. 2.23% 3.11% 18.6% 28.52% 41.48% 32.6%

For the past year 360 Finance Inc. has weaker performance than PayPal Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors PayPal Holdings Inc. beats 360 Finance Inc.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.