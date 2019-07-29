Reviewing 360 Finance Inc. (QFIN)’s and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s results

360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.94 0.00 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 31 0.00 N/A 0.73 38.44

Demonstrates 360 Finance Inc. and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows 360 Finance Inc. and PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 15.7% 9.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 360 Finance Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. 360 Finance Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

360 Finance Inc. and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 1 0 5 2.83

Competitively the average price target of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is $40.17, which is potential -15.00% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

360 Finance Inc. and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 360 Finance Inc. -6.73% 15.99% 56.47% 0% 0% 28.65% PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 3.23% -1.37% 20.14% 14.65% -13.75% 50.03%

For the past year 360 Finance Inc. has weaker performance than PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. beats 360 Finance Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.