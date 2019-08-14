Reviewing 360 Finance Inc. (QFIN)’s and Its Rivals results

As Credit Services company, 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

360 Finance Inc. has 1.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand 360 Finance Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have 360 Finance Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance Inc. 0.00% -59.40% -17.10% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares 360 Finance Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for 360 Finance Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.46 3.67 2.67

As a group, Credit Services companies have a potential upside of 93.09%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 360 Finance Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 360 Finance Inc. -5.95% -6.77% -45.7% -14.83% 0% -30.74% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year 360 Finance Inc. had bearish trend while 360 Finance Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

360 Finance Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, 360 Finance Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 9.39 and has 9.60 Quick Ratio. 360 Finance Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 360 Finance Inc.

Dividends

360 Finance Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors 360 Finance Inc.’s peers beat 360 Finance Inc.