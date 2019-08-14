Reviewing 360 Finance Inc. (QFIN)’s and Its Rivals results

As Credit Services company, 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
360 Finance Inc. has 1.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand 360 Finance Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have 360 Finance Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|360 Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-59.40%
|-17.10%
|Industry Average
|24.60%
|26.60%
|10.04%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares 360 Finance Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|360 Finance Inc.
|N/A
|15
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.08B
|4.39B
|17.71
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for 360 Finance Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|360 Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.46
|3.67
|2.67
As a group, Credit Services companies have a potential upside of 93.09%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 360 Finance Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|360 Finance Inc.
|-5.95%
|-6.77%
|-45.7%
|-14.83%
|0%
|-30.74%
|Industry Average
|5.75%
|8.04%
|16.89%
|27.55%
|29.77%
|34.35%
For the past year 360 Finance Inc. had bearish trend while 360 Finance Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.
Liquidity
360 Finance Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, 360 Finance Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 9.39 and has 9.60 Quick Ratio. 360 Finance Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 360 Finance Inc.
Dividends
360 Finance Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors 360 Finance Inc.’s peers beat 360 Finance Inc.
