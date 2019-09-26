Reviewing 2U Inc. (TWOU)’s and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)’s results

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 40 2.15 N/A -0.79 0.00 Talend S.A. 43 4.67 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of 2U Inc. and Talend S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of 2U Inc. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Talend S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. 2U Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Talend S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

2U Inc. and Talend S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

2U Inc. has a 113.63% upside potential and an average target price of $34.8. Competitively Talend S.A. has an average target price of $52, with potential upside of 50.81%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, 2U Inc. is looking more favorable than Talend S.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of 2U Inc. shares and 88.2% of Talend S.A. shares. Insiders held roughly 2% of 2U Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Talend S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year Talend S.A. has weaker performance than 2U Inc.

Summary

2U Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Talend S.A.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.