Reviewing 2U Inc. (TWOU)’s and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s results

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 55 5.50 N/A -0.79 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.40 N/A -7.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of 2U Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides 2U Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% -44%

Risk & Volatility

2U Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.8 beta. In other hand, Sphere 3D Corp. has beta of 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2U Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, Sphere 3D Corp. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. 2U Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for 2U Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

2U Inc.’s consensus target price is $87, while its potential upside is 125.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of 2U Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.3% of Sphere 3D Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are 2U Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.2% of Sphere 3D Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -9.2% -37.37% -38.3% -25.01% -56.18% -18.24% Sphere 3D Corp. -8.09% -15.11% -12.89% 22.15% -16.62% -23.46%

For the past year 2U Inc. has stronger performance than Sphere 3D Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors 2U Inc. beats Sphere 3D Corp.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.