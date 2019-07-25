Reviewing 2U Inc. (TWOU)’s and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s results

We are contrasting 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 54 5.33 N/A -0.79 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 48 12.52 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates 2U Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows 2U Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -312.6% -15.6%

Volatility & Risk

2U Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.8. PROS Holdings Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of 2U Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor PROS Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. 2U Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PROS Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for 2U Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

2U Inc. has a consensus price target of $87, and a 132.99% upside potential. Competitively PROS Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $46, with potential downside of -32.20%. The results provided earlier shows that 2U Inc. appears more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of 2U Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.1% of PROS Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.9% of 2U Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.1% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -9.2% -37.37% -38.3% -25.01% -56.18% -18.24% PROS Holdings Inc. -1.07% 17.21% 29.15% 61.27% 53.19% 62.71%

For the past year 2U Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance while PROS Holdings Inc. has 62.71% stronger performance.

Summary

2U Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors PROS Holdings Inc.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.