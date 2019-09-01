Reviewing 2U Inc. (TWOU)’s and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN)’s results

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 47 2.29 N/A -0.79 0.00 Model N Inc. 20 6.51 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates 2U Inc. and Model N Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of 2U Inc. and Model N Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4% Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2%

Volatility and Risk

2U Inc.’s current beta is 0.85 and it happens to be 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Model N Inc. has a 0.56 beta which is 44.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of 2U Inc. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Model N Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. 2U Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Model N Inc.

Analyst Ratings

2U Inc. and Model N Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 111.13% for 2U Inc. with consensus price target of $37.75. Model N Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24.5 consensus price target and a -14.43% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that 2U Inc. appears more favorable than Model N Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of 2U Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.7% of Model N Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of 2U Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Model N Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26% Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23%

For the past year 2U Inc. had bearish trend while Model N Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

2U Inc. beats Model N Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.