Reviewing 2U Inc. (TWOU)’s and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s results

This is a contrast between 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 55 5.65 N/A -0.79 0.00 Mimecast Limited 45 9.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates 2U Inc. and Mimecast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of 2U Inc. and Mimecast Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4% Mimecast Limited 0.00% -8.7% -2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.8 beta indicates that 2U Inc. is 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Mimecast Limited has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2U Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mimecast Limited are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. 2U Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for 2U Inc. and Mimecast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00

2U Inc. has a 121.43% upside potential and a consensus price target of $87. Competitively the consensus price target of Mimecast Limited is $58, which is potential 20.28% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that 2U Inc. looks more robust than Mimecast Limited as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of 2U Inc. shares and 68.1% of Mimecast Limited shares. About 1.9% of 2U Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.3% of Mimecast Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -9.2% -37.37% -38.3% -25.01% -56.18% -18.24% Mimecast Limited -9.02% -6.37% -5.92% 31.06% 14.76% 39.4%

For the past year 2U Inc. had bearish trend while Mimecast Limited had bullish trend.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.