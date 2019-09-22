Reviewing 2U Inc. (TWOU)’s and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s results

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 42 2.31 N/A -0.79 0.00 FireEye Inc. 15 3.52 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights 2U Inc. and FireEye Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Volatility and Risk

2U Inc. has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. FireEye Inc.’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

2U Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FireEye Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. 2U Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FireEye Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for 2U Inc. and FireEye Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 FireEye Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

2U Inc. has an average target price of $37.75, and a 116.08% upside potential. Competitively FireEye Inc. has an average target price of $16.33, with potential upside of 16.06%. The results provided earlier shows that 2U Inc. appears more favorable than FireEye Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2U Inc. and FireEye Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.7%. About 2% of 2U Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of FireEye Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26% FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46%

For the past year 2U Inc. was more bearish than FireEye Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors 2U Inc. beats FireEye Inc.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.