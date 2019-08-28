Reviewing 23135 (EIV)’s and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)’s results

Both 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.41 N/A 0.84 18.27

Table 1 demonstrates 23135 and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 23135 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both 23135 and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.99% and 25.17% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.95% of 23135’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats 23135.