Reviewing 23135 (EIV)’s and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)’s results

Both 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|15
|14.41
|N/A
|0.84
|18.27
Table 1 demonstrates 23135 and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both 23135 and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.99% and 25.17% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.95% of 23135’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|3.08%
|5.05%
|5.84%
|12.9%
|14.93%
|21.64%
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats 23135.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.